The U.S. Postal Service wants its customers to get everything they have coming to them — and keep package theft at a minimum this holiday season.
To that effect, USPS has posted tips online (uspis.gov), including a recommendation that customers retrieve their mail promptly and deposit mail close to pickup time.
It’s also recommended to contact the sender if valuable mail doesn't arrive when expected, and to never send cash through the mail. Senders may also request signature confirmation from the recipient of any package.
USPS Hold Mail Service helps customers arrange for alternative pickup at their local post office.
If a mailed package is stolen, the first steps to take are: file a police report and fill out a "missing mail search request" at usps.com.
“It will help us find that grinch,” USPS National Public Information Officer Andrea Avery said.
USPS released more theft prevention tips from Avery on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWs9GFSPiYs.
Niagara County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz said the holiday season tends to bring out thieves and pandemic restrictions may make the problem worse.
“With Covid, people aren’t going to stores, so there’s a lot of online shopping,” he noted.
Schultz recommended having big ticket items shipped to local stores when possible, and arranging for curbside pickup. That way the Samsung TV doesn’t tempt a thief, and the buyer doesn't have to go into the store, he said.
Schultz also recommended keeping porches and front yards clear of items.
“Put up a security company’s hanger on your house, whether you have one or not,” he added.
“If you can, get security cameras,” Schultz said. “For smaller packages you can get a lockbox. … Also, keep good relationships with your neighbors. We’re lucky for where we live, we're not in dense urban areas, but where there’s a will there’s a way.”
