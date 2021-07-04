While Canada Day and the Fourth of July are celebrated on separated sides of the border, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and New York State Assemblymember Jonathan D. Rivera say they are pushing for action.
This weekend would typically tend to be one of the busiest times of the year for cross-border travel between the United States and Canada.
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives this week, Higgins called out both governments for failing to act, “For 34 years my community of Buffalo, New York and our Canadian neighbors in Fort Erie, Ontario would mark the first week in July with the ‘Friendship Festival.’ …There will be no cross-border celebration this year on Canada Day and Independence Day. Not due to the pandemic but due to the failure of both countries to plan for a safe reopening of the border.”
The United States and Canada share 5,525 miles of border, the longest land boundary between two countries in the world. According to a pre-pandemic report, “Approximately 400,000 people and over $1.6 billion in goods cross the Northern Border daily through more than 120 Ports of Entry.”
Border crossing entry data made available by the U.S. Department of Transportation indicates in July of 2019 more than 1.437 million people crossed at the Buffalo Niagara Falls land ports of entry, which includes the Peace Bridge, Lewiston Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge. By comparison, due to border restrictions, which have been in place since March of 2020, just over 31,000 people crossed Buffalo Niagara international bridges during the month of July of 2020. Using that data, Higgins said it can be estimated, if travel restrictions remain in place, more than 1.4 million people will be prohibited from crossing through Buffalo Niagara land ports in July of 2021.
As of June 28, over 68% of Canada’s population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 28% are fully vaccinated. Similarly, close to 55% of people in the United States have received one dose and nearly 47% are fully vaccinated. Higgins and Rivera point to the success in vaccinating citizens on both sides of the border as the key that should open the door to cross-border travel.
