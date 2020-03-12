Home-buying seminar planned for Saturday

Tori and Nick Jarzab didn't have any idea how to buy a house.
And yet, thanks to a homebuying seminar they attended a year ago this month, they will soon be closing on their very first home in Newfane.
The couple, both who work at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center — Tori in patient registration and Nick as a cook in the Bistro — who have been dating for nearly a decade and married last year, had always wanted to buy a house but didn't know if it was possible.
Together they attended the free seminar where they were shown the path to homeownership.
"They had everyone there who would be a part of the process, step by step" Tori said, adding, "The best part is they give you all their contact information and they are really with you, every step of the way."
Tori credited Key Bank mortgage banker John Whiting who stayed in contact with them throughout the year as they worked to get their credit rating strong enough for a mortgage approval. One Whiting got them the loan, they started shopping for a home.
Whiting said it's all part of his job. "We consider ourselves financial advisors," he noted when asked about his success with the couple. "Part of my job is if they’re not ready yet, to give them a roadmap to the point where they’re ready to purchase a home."
"It’s a lot of fun to call them, when we’re finally able to get the pre-qualifaction done, and tell them that hey you can go shopping for a home."
The couple looked at three houses and made an offer on the third. "As soon as we walked in, we just knew," Tori said of the three-bedroom house in Newfane.
It had a big yard, and room to grow, which is what the couple plans to do next. "We're hoping to start a family soon," Tori said.
The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Key Bank at 2429 Military Road in Niagara Falls. Those who wish to attend can call Cheryl Deal at Deal Realty, at 754-3001 for more information or to reserve a seat.
