Rebia Maroney arrives at the Lockport Salvation Army citadel by 8:30 a.m. each weekday to start preparing a meal for upwards of 100 guests at the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen.
She’s been doing so every week for about eight years. Maroney likes cooking, she said, and she like giving back to the community.
Asked for a recipe to feed 100, she laughed and suggested, in jest, that’s a secret.
“I’d say my best meal is meatloaf,” Maroney said. “That’s about 10 pounds of meat per pan and five to six pans is what I make.”
Her best friends in this tasty entree? Garlic and onion powder. Sweet bell peppers, about 2-1/2 cups per pan, and barbecue sauce, homemade gravy or the classic meatloaf topper, ketchup on each slice.
The sides with meatloaf this week were green beans and mashed potatoes. Make that, 35 pounds of canned beans and three pounds of dehydrated potato flakes
“It’s homestyle cooking,” Maroney said.
Maroney raised her children in the city of Lockport and considers it a good place to live. At the Salvation Army, she’s gotten to know each person who comes into the soup kitchen for the food and camaraderie.
“I know the regulars,” she said. “I’ve heard a lot of life stories. Sometimes it’s ‘congratulations!’ and sometimes it’s ‘I’m sorry,’ depending on the person and their experience.”
Louise, who did not wish to share her last name, has been volunteering with the Salvation Army since the early 1980s and calls herself one of its soldiers. She started out assisting at the old Salvation Army Thrift Store on North Transit Street, and gravitated to the soup kitchen when it was relocated to the citadel.
Like Maroney, Louise volunteers at the soup kitchen every weekday. She remembers Sister Mary Loretto, the soup kitchen’s founder, as “a very good person. She didn’t want to see anyone go hungry.”
Louise declined to elaborate on her reasons for volunteering at the soup kitchen so consistently for so many years. There’s no particular reason, she said, suggesting her service is like any other job.
“Why does anyone get a job to do anything?” she asked. “It’s the same reason as that.”
To interim Salvation Army Major Ron Lee, Louise and her fellow volunteers are invaluable.
“They’re the greatest. We need more like them,” Lee said. “The one’s we’ve got are awesome, but they put in a lot of hours.”
• • •
The 39th annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive is underway now. The goal is $65,000 by Christmas Eve. Look for the clip-out donation form that’s printed daily in the Union-Sun & Journal, fill it out and mail or bring your donation to: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
Note, checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
