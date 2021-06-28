A detached garage containing a full gymnasium was destroyed by fire Sunday off Lincoln Avenue in the town of Royalton.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, central dispatch fielded several 911 calls about the fire at 6:38 p.m. A responding fire chief confirmed the 30-by-50 foot garage was engulfed. The garage and contents are considered lost and a 1941 Oldsmobile sustained extensive damage. No injuries to people were reported.
The fire is being investigated by the Niagara Origin and Cause Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.