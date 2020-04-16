ALBANY -- New York's nonessential businesses and schools must remain closed through May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday as he extended the statewide shutdown a third time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noting he made the decision after consulting with other governors in the Northeast, Cuomo said it remains unclear when New Yorkers can expect to see a relaxing of the measures aimed at slowing the spread of the contagion.
"I don't want to project beyond that period," said the governor, who has been given broad executive authority to manage the public health crisis without having to go through the state Legislature.
All decisions to reopen the economy will be driven by public health data, he said. The previous "pause" order issued by Cuomo called for the shutdown to end April 29.
New Yorkers will be required to wear masks or cloth face coverings over their noses and mouths while they are interacting with others in public places, including while shopping at supermarkets and riding on public buses, beginning Friday.
Taxi drivers must also wear masks, according to the mandate.
While the number of New Yorkers who are hospitalized as a result of being infected decreased to 17,735 Thursday, the number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic hit the state last month grew to 222,284.
The state's death toll jumped to 12,192 after more than 600 people succumbed to the infection over the previous day.
That grim tally includes 2,477 deaths at state-licensed nursing homes.
The number of virus patients on ventilators was put at 4,367, a decrease of 40.
The vast majority of the New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19 have been people older than 70 years of age, according to state data. About 60 percent have been men. Fewer than 30 of the deaths involve people younger than 30 years old.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
