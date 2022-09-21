NIAGARA FALLS — A homebuyer education workshop, hosted by the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation, begins Thursday night. The six-hour workshop, conducted over the course of two evenings by HUD Certified Housing counselors, covers the full process of purchasing a home, from finding one to financing and closing on the purchase of it.
The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at at TReC, 616 Niagara St. Admission is free but space is limited and advance registration is required. Call 716-884-7791, extension 131, to reserve seats.
In addition to detailing the home buying process, the workshop offers information about various home purchase incentive programs and opportunities, according to NORLIC board member Chris Voccio, a Niagara Falls-based county legislator. Presented in partnership with Belmont Housing, the workshop fulfills the certification requirements for more first-time homebuyer programs.
NORLIC, also known as a land bank, acquires delinquent and vacant residential properties and strives to get them rehabbed and reoccupied.
