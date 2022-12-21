Homeless Persons’ Memorial tonight
BUFFALO — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless’ annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial will begin at 5 tonight at Buffalo & Erie County Public LIbrary, 1 Lafayette Square, to remember those who died and were affected by homelessness. Their names will be read, their stories shared and their lives honored. A vigil in the cafe space outside the library’s West Room will be followed by a reception.
The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless is an association of service providers and concerned individuals who have joined forces to empower and advocate for people in need of safe, affordable, and permanent housing and related services. For more information, visit www.wnycoalitionforthehomeless.org.
