The Lockport City School District is looking for program operators to assist its homeless students and their families. The district recently sent out a Request for Proposals (RFP) and they’re expected to be reviewed at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.
Candidates for the program, upon approval, would be eligible for state grants of $39,500.
According to School Finance Director Deb Coder, no organization has responded to the RFP so far and it was stricken from the school board’s action items in the meeting’s agenda.
“The district has decided to reissue the RFP one more time to try and secure a company for these,” Coder said. “If the district does not receive a response from any of the organizations, then the service will not be offered.”
Right now, needs of homeless students is met partially by district staff through making referrals to outside agencies. According to Interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell, the grant would provide more support for homeless families by paying off the agency’s fee and other copayments.
“This grant provides a way for the state, through us and our connection to homeless families, to provide the means to support these efforts and we are happy to help our families in need to access that state support,” he said.
Bonnewell also noted that some outside agencies will help with copayments by offering a sliding scale based on income, but there are also those that do not.
Also known as the ARP-HCY, the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Of the ARPA funds, $800 million was allocated to support the homeless youth through the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief – Homeless Children and Youth. These funds help identify homeless children and give them “wrap around services” in order to allow them to attend schooling and school activities.
States education departments were funded in November of 2021.
Bonnewell said that the grant, “is a mechanism for the state to provide funds for the mental health, physical health and substance abuse care of our homeless population.”
The program, once it begins, will run through August 31, 2024 and will be awarded dependent on whether the organization has “proven experience in providing mental health, substance abuse and physical health services to student and families experiencing homelessness,” as cited in the paperwork for groups to adhere to when applying for the job.
Other requirements include having experience working with “public school district personnel,” and “ability to make referrals to specialized programs, organizations and agencies in order to meet the unique needs of students and families experiencing homelessness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.