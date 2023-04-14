Niagara County loves to back a winner and when that person expands their horizons it’s even better.
Mercedes Wilson is a Lockport native who can be seen on Channel 7 everyday. She’s a breast cancer survivor as well as a personality on television and if food means anything, she’s an instant friend.
“We may not agree on a many things, but sit down to a meal with someone and you find we are more the same than we are different,” Wilson said in a Wednesday phone interview
Wilson is also an entrepreneur and sells a tasty cabbage-based relish in 66 Tops locations, looking to be made more than 100 over the weekend, called “Sadie’s Relish.”
One of the locations that Wilson is sure to visit is the Tops at 5827 South Transit Road.
“Lockport is still home for me,” Wilson said. “Absolutely.”
As a kid, Wilson said she and her sister would spend endless summers in Outwater Park. Reids on Lake Avenue was a constant, because they lived a short way away on Green Street with their parents. Wilson said they would dip cheeseburgers in chocolate milkshakes.
Today, Wilson brags of family, friends and plenty of support from the Lockport community.
For her relish, after getting the recipe down, she took an online course at Cornell Extension, which she said was fun and easy, for a certificate on making acidic foods. Safety is paramount, she noted.
And before she could really say she was in business, she needed someone to put her product on the shelves. That came in the form of Jody Chesko of Niagara Produce.
“I asked her, ‘Would you try this?’,” Wilson said. “She did and said it was ‘fabulous.’ ”
According to Chesko, she loved Wilson’s story and wanted to support her in her venture. Her favorite? She said she puts Sadie’s Relish on scrambled eggs, but will literally eat it out of the jar.
To give an idea of what Niagara Produce is like, Wilson was not the only local they promoted. Britt Farms delivers turkeys to Niagara Produce around Thanksgiving. Singer Farms sells their apples and peaches through their locations. Niagara Produce also sells Harris Farm corn – and according to Chesko there’s no better corn. They also sell Schwab Farm plums and prunes out of Gasport.
Wilson ended up working out of the YWCA, 32 Cottage St., where she diced, cooked and jarred her first batches of product. She is currently participating in the University at Buffalo’s (UB) Cultivator program which invests $100,000 in Western New York based startups.
The tastings will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 40 Tops locations, including 5827 South Transit Road and 3949 Lockport-Olcott Road, both in Lockport.
Wilson said she’d be hitting many of the stores on the list, which includes Medina, Batavia, Dunkirk and Buffalo locations on Saturday.
As a special treat, there will be a contest #SelfieWithSadie in which fans can snap a picture with the relish at the tasting table or on the shelf and post on social media. A $100 Tops gift card will be awarded, as well as a basket full of Sadie’s Relish. Tag @Sadiesfood before 2 p.m. on Saturday when the tastings will end.
And how far has Wilson and her grandmother’s relish come? Chesko said that there is nothing like seeing Wilson and the relish grow in the world and wants only the best for them.
“I wish all the success to her,” she said. “The more exposure for Sadie’s Relish, the better it is for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.