BARKER — American Legion, Herbert W. Carr Post 425, is spearheading a Hometown Hero banner project in the town of Somerset.
The project calls attention to, and serves to thank, Barker / Somerset natives who served in a branch of the U.S. armed forces at some point in their life. A double-sided banner features a photo of the veteran or active service member, their name, branch and era of service, and any special honors received.
The banners are purchased by family or friends of the service member and, once produced, they will be hung from poles on main routes throughout the village and the town, from Memorial Day through Veterans Day (weather dependent). The banners will be taken down and stored during the winter and rehung the following spring. The company that produces the banners suggests they're good for three years, depending on weather conditions.
To be featured as a Hometown Hero in Somerset, the veteran or active service member must have resided in the town or the village at some point in their life and, if a veteran, must have been honorably discharged or declared MIA or KIA.
The cost of a banner is $200; the purchase includes the banner, hardware for hanging it and yearly storage. The banner is the property of the purchasing party and can be returned upon request at the end of each season.
For more information, call Jon Hotaling at (716) 345-2799 or Larry Dent at (716) 278-8259.
