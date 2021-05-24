Hometown Heroes Project takes off in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Village Historian Christa Lutz has been awarded an FMC Community Mini-Grant to continue Middleport's Hometown Heroes project, which honors living and deceased local residents who served in a branch of the U.S. armed forces.
Ninety-five street banners will be hung throughout the village from Memorial Day through Veterans Day this year. Each banner shows the service photo of a different current or former village resident who served and lists the veteran's branch and years of service.
Of the 95 banners, 49 are new this year. According to Lutz, there are already orders for four more new banners in 2022.
The historian's office prints a yearly booklet with biographical information on each Middleport Hometown Hero. The veterans' service ranges from World War I to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
“The Middleport Hometown Heroes Project has been so worthwhile and rewarding, and could never be possible without the help of organizations like FMC,” Lutz said. “This mini-grant is definitely a step toward continuing this project.”
Through its packaging plant in the village, FMC Corporation's Community Mini-Grants program awards up to $250 per request from organizations, groups and projects in the towns of Royalton and Hartland that support one or more of FMC’s four primary philanthropic areas: health and human services, education and science, environment and conservation, and arts and culture.
Grant applications are available at www.FMC-Middleport.com or by mailing, emailing or calling Jessica Heideman at the FMC Community Office, 8 S. Vernon St., Middleport, NY 14105, Jessica.Heideman@fmc.com or (716) 735-9769. The deadline for monthly submissions is the last day of the month.
