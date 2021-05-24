Hometown Heroes Project takes off in Middleport

Christa Lutz, Middleport village historian, displays one of the 95 street banners that will be installed throughout the village beginning on Memorial Day as part of the Middleport Hometown Heroes Project that honors current and past village residents who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This banner honors past Middleport Mayor and Postmaster William J. Holahan, who served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. (Contributed image)