'Honoring their service' at Oakwood Cemetery

For Pete Ames, it’s a labor of love.
The Town of Niagara Historian became aware a decade ago that the American Legion had no list to guide them when they placed flags on veterans’ graves at Oakwood Cemetery on Memorial Day or Veterans Day. The Legion left a flag where a tombstone indicated a veteran was buried, but had no way of knowing if there were veterans whose tombstones did not indicate military service – or who may be missing a tombstone entirely.
Working with the late Dorothy Rolling, Ames began a search to identify all veterans resting at Oakwood Cemetery on Portage Road, and ensure their markers recognized their service.
Then, in 2010, a prospective Eagle Scout named John Goodnick asked if he could work on the list as a project in fulfillment of his requirements to earn that rank.
Goodnick walked the cemetery noting the names of those who had a military marker or a private marker that indicated service in the military. He compiled a list of more than 600 names.
Rolling and Oakwood volunteer Maureen Trimmer came up with another potential 400 people by searching the Oakwood files.
Those 1,000 or so names were put in to a spreadsheet. Lewiston Public Library Genealogist Michelle Kratts and a group of volunteers at that library called the Deadbeats — along with database guru Jeffrey Manning — created a new database and made up worksheets. In May of 2017, they started researching, and finished their work some 18 months later. After more than 1,000 hours of research, they were able to pare the list down to over 800 persons who served in the military and were buried at Oakwood.
From that list of 800 some, Ames eliminated the people who appeared on the Goodnick headstone reading. Remaining were 167 veterans who may have no military marker, a military designation on a private marker, or who may not have any marker at all.
“I created a list of those men and women and the location of their gravesites,” Ames said. “The next step was to locate their burial spot and determine what kind of marker or medallion was needed. Once those were found and noted, applications were filled out and mailed in with supporting documentation to the government agency. Once the medallions or markers have been received, then they can be placed, and the process is complete. The medallions are made of brass, and the U.S. government foots the bill for those. We just have to epoxy them to the private marker. If a veteran requires an actual marker, we will put them in place as well.”
So far, 12 veterans have a stone marking their resting places for the first time, and many have medallions.
For Ames, his decade or so of work is his way of honoring the veterans who rest at Oakwood Cemetery. “I wasn’t called up in the Vietnam Era, but I was very aware that I could have been. These men and women served – in that conflict or another — and this is my way of honoring their service.”
If anyone has a family member who is a veteran buried at Oakwood, contact Ames. He needs permission to affix a medallion to a headstone, and locating family members can be a difficult task. You can reach him via email at repetie@yahoo.com or by phone at 297-4429.
Cemetery staff offered a special thanks to the Grigg Lewis Foundation who provides financial support, which covers the associated printing and mailing costs for the applications and required documentation.
