The Niagara County Opioid Task Force (OASIS) has begun its “Hope Links” campaign at the Niagara County Fair and is encouraging fairgoers to help put a link in their chain.
Myrla Gibbons Doxey, deputy director of the Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Abuse Services, and OASIS co-chair, said the campaign is meant to help spread awareness in the community of what services the county is able to provide people struggling with addiction.
“Our goal is to let the public know that help is available,” said Gibbons Doxey.
The department has set up a table in the Sheriff’s tent where people can visit to attach a paper link in the chain. Participants are encouraged to write on a slip of paper about a significant life challenge they are facing, and then something that gives them hope to overcome the challenge.
“We’ll collect those links and later put them all together in a video to show people that we’re all in this together, and that hope and recovery is available to anyone regardless of their situation,” Gibbons Doxey said.
The mental health department can refer particular help to anyone who’s struggling with addiction, based on their situation.
“We can provide information and resources on the various types of support that people can access. This can be peer support, harm reduction, support services and treatment. It just depends on where people are willing to engage,” Gibbons Doxey said.
In Niagara County: in 2019, 369 residents overdosed and 29 of them died as a result; in 2020, 525 residents overdosed and 60 of them died; and in 2021, 607 residents overdosed, 94 fatally.
While the department is still collecting data for 2022, Gibbons Doxey said there is reason to believe that the county has improved its effort to combat the problems that lead to overdose. The overdose count as of June was 240, compared to 329 in June of 2021.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Niagara County Crisis Service 24-hour hotline at 716-285-3515.
