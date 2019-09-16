Horizon Health Services is planning to spend $220,000 to expand its outpatient treatment center at 637 Davison Road.
Horizon treated 1,145 patients and offered 15,223 services at the 5,373 square-foot facility between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, according to Horizon spokeswoman Christina Pearl. Nearly 700 patients currently receive treatment at the Lockport facility, Pearl said.
The project will expand the facility by 2,690 square feet, adding 12 new counseling offices and a conference room.
"Safe to say we will double those numbers," Pearl said.
Horizon is expected to break ground in November and complete the project by next June, according to Don Will, vice president of infrastructure and resource management for Horizon.
The project is scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 24, followed by the planning board Oct. 7.
Construction will not affect Horizon's services at the Davison Road location.
