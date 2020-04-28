Decisions to open “nonessential” businesses in New York’s regions will hinge on whether at least 30 percent of their hospital beds are available for new patients and that their infection rates have slowed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The state is now fleshing out the details of the reopening plans expected to be set in motion in some regions after the current statewide shutdown concludes May 15.
Stopping at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, Cuomo said a key benchmark for opening a region is that the average number of people who are infected by a person who has tested positive for the virus is below 1.1 persons. Any number greater than that represents a “danger sign” that suggests a growing outbreak is prevalent in those local communities.
Ample hospital capacity is also needed in the event that new infections begin to accelerate, he said, citing guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He also noted all regions will have to be prepared for the flu season that will hit the state next fall.
While construction and manufacturing are expected to resume normal activities next month in regions with lower infection rates, a wider opening plan will require that those areas have places where people who have tested positive but are unable to isolate on their own can stay.
The reopening plan, he said, will be “data driven” and will incorporate strategies for trying to control the spread through a process known as contact tracing, which amounts to an effort to find and test individuals who have had contact with an infected person.
For every 100,000 persons, 30 contact tracers must be available, he said. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire philanthropist, has agreed to support the effort to recruit and train contact tracers for New York.
To reopen, regions must also have 14 consecutive days of declining infection totals.
Given the current risks and the need to maintain social distance measures, Cuomo suggested the New York State Fair, held in late summer in a Syracuse suburb, may have to be canceled. He also said amusement parks that typically draw large crowds in summertime may have to close this year.
“If you open the State Fair this year, you’d have the highest attendance we’ve ever had,” Cuomo said. “But it wouldn’t be good. Everything is about reducing density.”
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, said in a statement released by his office Tuesday that he has been moved out of intensive care after his condition improved. He had been getting treatment from Mohawk Valley Health Systems since last month after becoming infected by the virus.
Miller expressed appreciation for the health care staffers who who have been treating his condition.
A decision will be made by Friday as to whether New York’s approximately 700 public school districts can reopen in the current academic year. Cuomo noted his executive powers will allow him to make that call for all districts.
Still in doubt is whether colleges can open this fall.
“I can’t tell you what September looks like,” Cuomo said.
The latest fatality data indicated 335 more New Yorkers died from the virus from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the toll since the pandemic hit the state to 17,638 victims.
The number of New Yorkers who remain hospitalized from COVID-19 infections was 12,646 Tuesday, reflecting a decline of 173 from a day earlier.
Cuomo said he is convinced New York would have ended up with more infections than what has been experienced if residents had not embraced social distancing measures.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
