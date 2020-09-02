'Hot on the Trail' feature added to Canalway Challenge

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to take part in the Canalway Challenge this fall, tracing history and tracking miles along New York’s canals and Canalway Trail. Part fitness challenge, part journey of discovery, the Canalway Challenge is free and registration is open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants set their own mileage goal and walk, run, cycle or paddle to achieve it.
Nearly 1,000 individuals, teams and organizations have signed up for the Canalway Challenge in 2020, pledging to walk, run, cycle and paddle 126,000 miles to date.
New this year, participants are encouraged to take up a quest to discover great food and beverages, historic sites, parks, and communities and discover what’s "Hot on the Trail" while completing the challenge.
“Hot on the Trail adds a new element of discovery to the Canalway Challenge, while also supporting small businesses and attractions that have suffered from reduced visitation during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “It’s a win-win for both visitors and for small businesses and attractions that have reopened with safety protocols in place.”
Beginning now, Hot on the Trail participants are encouraged to visit sites in nine categories, including food and beverage, museums and historic sites, nature preserves, state and national parks, canal structures, and communities. Participants who list their favorites sites in each category by the end of October will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the New York State Canal Store.
For information and sign up, visit: CanalwayChallenge.org .
