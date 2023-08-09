A residence on the 5000 block of Lower Mountain Road was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday.
Five fire companies were called to 5323 Lower Mountain about 12:20 p.m. Arriving first responders saw heavy smoke coming from the house, and got to work putting out the fire that was coming from the west side on the first floor, according to Ryan Dickinson, 1st Assistant Chief at Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters from the Wrights Corners, Cambria and South Wilson companies, Lockport Fire Department and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station worked throughout the afternoon to extinguish the blaze.
All occupants got out of the house safely on their own, and no injuries were reported, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
At the scene, Dickinson said the house is “close to a total loss.”
The fire is being investigated by the county Origin and Cause Team.
