BARKER — No injuries were reported from a late Wednesday fire at a residence on Lake Road.
The fire at 8437 Lake Road, reported to Niagara County central dispatch via 911 at 11:56 p.m., was contained to the rear of the residence, which had been vacated prior to the arrival of first responders, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. The fire was put out by volunteers from the Barker and Hartland companies.
The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Review by the county Fire Investigation Unit is ongoing.
