A 69-year-old man died in a house fire in Cambria on Wednesday morning.
The fire at 3512 Ridge Road was reported by multiple 9-1-1 callers at 9:48 a.m., and there was indication of likely one person still inside the residence, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Responding sheriff's deputies observed smoke coming from multiple areas of the two-story residence, and were unable to get inside due to heavy smoke and fire.
Fire crews from multiple companies responded and extinguished the blaze, after which it was learned that the resident died in the fire.
The man's name was withheld by the sheriff's office pending notification of family.
First responders included the Cambria, Pekin, Shawnee, South Wilson and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
