A house on Price Street sustained $30,000 damage from a fire early Friday.
According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, firefighters were called to 73 Price St. about 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered fire coming from a window at the rear of the house. The flames were extinguished and the fire was isolated to one room.
Prior to firefighters' arrival, the occupants used a small fire extinguisher, which cut the size of the fire by half, Quagliano said. The occupants and their dog left the house, but a dead cat was found on the second floor.
The suspected cause of the fire is an electrical issue involving a small space heater. Fire investigation is ongoing.
