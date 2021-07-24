Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.