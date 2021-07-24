NIAGARA FALLS — From a pew in True Bethel Baptist Church on a recent Sunday, it was easy to see that Rev. Craig Pridgeon has found his calling.
He throws his arms out and calls out to his congregation at the South Avenue church, roaring his praise in tones that make his presentation sound more like a Broadway production than a gentile sermon. As the organist, a drummer, and his songbird daughter Zoie, punctuate his words with their music, as he throws his body about in grace-filled abandonment, shouting praise.
"Check out what God is saying, 'I've got you covered from every single side. You're protected on every side. You're protected on every side," he bellows.
"I'm protected, I'm covered," he repeats over and over.
It is safe to say the walls of the former Catholic church have never heard anything like it. Pridgeon may be trodding an age-old pathway of electrifying Baptist-style worship, but his church is cutting edge when it comes to trying new ways to serve his congregation and the surrounding community.
Pridgeon is leading efforts to convert three buildings at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church on South Avenue into low-income housing, including the now empty convent, rectory and school. A similar project was successfully undertaken by his father, Rev. Darius Pridgeon, president of the Buffalo Common Council and pastor of True Bethel's main campus on West Ferry and its downtown campus on Swan Street in Buffalo. True Bethel has two housing projects near the East Ferry Avenue campus in Buffalo. There are 30 townhomes and 50 senior apartments and four single-family homes there.
In Niagara Falls, the church is building 27 low-income apartments. Recently, prior to an official groundbreaking ceremony yet to be set, Rev. Craig Pridgeon took some time away from his busy schedule to chat about his work in Niagara Falls and the mission he helps to lead with his father.
QUESTION: How is the progress going on the low-income housing project at True Bethel on South Avenue?
ANSWER: We just broke ground on a project that will convert the convent, the school, and the rectory into 27 low-income apartments. We were just going to convert the school but when we applied to New York State for the permits, we were told we had done such a good job on the housing we built at True Bethel in Buffalo, that we should make the Niagara Falls project bigger. Just before everything shut down for COVID, we were informed that we had the permits to do the work on all three buildings.
Q. Will this be like the low-income housing at True Bethel’s West Ferry campus in Buffalo, right?
A: Yes, it will be just like we did in Buffalo, where we built low-income townhouses and a senior center on the grounds of True Bethel on East Ferry. That was about seven or eight years ago. We also built homes that we sold and I think there were four of those units.
Q: Isn’t the West Ferry campus also the place where you put a Subway franchise inside your church. How did that work?
A: Yes, we had a Subway franchise inside the church. I was managing it when I was 19. It was something we did to provide healthy food for the surrounding community, and also to give jobs to people and help them with their resumes. We closed it down because it had run its course. It served its need and now we are concentrating solely on the inhouse ministries within the church and our mobile outreach ministry. We have three different vehicles. One is a converted school bus and we’ve put clothing racks in there and we are able to take our clothing pantries to the communities that need it, instead of having them come to us. We converted a truck into a food truck and we cook hot foods and take them into neighborhoods and give food away for free. The Opportunity Bus, as we call it, gives access to computers and printers where people are able to get help with resumes or apply for jobs. Due to COVID they have not run, but we are in the process of getting all those vehicles up and running again.
Q: Your church is very forward-thinking. Do you have other projects in Buffalo?
A: Yes, we bought a Dollar Store franchise. The community didn’t have a store like that in walking distance so we purchased a franchise, built a building, opened the store and then sold it back to the company. So now, there’s a Dollar Store on West Ferry.
Q: That’s really a smart way to get things done.
A: Yes. My dad is a mastermind. We like to say he is a businessman for God.
Q: So, you lead the Niagara Falls branch of True Bethel. Did you always want to be a pastor?
A: No, I never, ever, ever saw myself doing this. I have always been an assistant to my father, like a second chair. I drove him where he needed to go and I always made sure that he had everything he needed before services on Sunday. As his son, I felt like I could do that job better than anyone. When he sent me to Niagara Falls to start the True Bethel branch in Niagara Falls, I felt like I was being punished. But, as the years went by, I grew into the role. Now, if someone said I had to leave Niagara Falls, they’d have a fight on their hands. I’ve made many friends here and I’ve come to love Niagara Falls. While I still assist in the ministry of True Bethel in Buffalo, the bulk of my work is done in Niagara Falls. I’m sitting on the boards of Niagara University, Niagara Falls Medical Center and Literacy Buffalo Niagara, which keep me rooted in Niagara Falls. I’m fully vested in the revival that has already begun in Niagara Falls. I am here for the long haul.
Q: Have you started taking applications for the low-income housing yet?
A: No, we have a relationship with Belmont Housing and they will be handling all the applications and housing rentals. We want to be fair and make sure people know there will be no favoritism towards the applicants who might be church members. We also have someone overseeing the construction of the project. Her name is Janice McKinnie, and she is the executive director of the True Community Development Corporation, which is the community development corporation created by the church for our projects. She has worked on all the True Bethel housing projects in the city of Buffalo.
Q: Does the housing bring in money for the church or is it for something you do as part of your ministry?
A: Nothing True Bethel does is based on income, but rather more about fulfilling a mission. True Bethel has been well known for meeting the needs of the community and this project is no different. We’ve actually sold the buildings in Niagara Falls to the development corporation. That’s where the church would benefit from the project if anything. Proceeds will go for the upkeep of the sanctuary in Niagara Falls. There is some work that needs to be done on the roof and always something that needs repair in a building of that size.
Q: Do you have more plans for True Bethel in Niagara Falls?
A: Right now, we're working to restore the Bridge District in downtown Niagara Falls with many other partners. I sit on the Bridge District Revitalization Committee out of Niagara University for the purposes of True Bethel but also to represent the Niagara Ministerial Council as president of that council.
Q: Will there be a True Bethel Subway franchise in your Niagara Falls church one day?
A: (Laughs) Not at this point. Once I see these apartments open up, I’ll go to the next step.
