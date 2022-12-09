TOYS from LO and LO’s Arcade MANIA owner Joshua Lopez is once again dressing as Santa LO for Christmas Eve at his store.
Lopez is currently accepting donations to give out to “the kids,” but noted that individuals from any age group are welcome.
“Anyone can come see Santa,” he said.
The last time Lopez committed to the role was in 2020 before “Covid stopped everything,” and rules became more strict. Now, he’s excited to start up again.
“Any cash donations can be made directly to me and I will then give gift certificates in that amount as gifts to the older kids that don’t necessarily play with toys,” he said.
Lope will be in his shop 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 54 Pine St. where he will accept both new and used items for the drive.
The giveaway event will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
