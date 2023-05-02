The Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2023 on Saturday at Cornerstone CFCU Arena. Former Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret is the featured speaker.
The class of 2023 includes 14 inductees in three categories: contributors, coaches and players.
Honored contributors are Edgar Lee “Ted” Darling, Joe DiRamio, Clarke Snedeker, Jim Long and Ki-Po Motors, Inc. with Jack Kirchberger and Edward Poole.
Honored coaches are Chuck Weber and Matt Fogle.
Honored players are Josh DeNardo, Ronald A. Morello, Jr., Kevin Ward, Rick Eberhart, Jr., Erik Bernardi, Matt Milliman and Eric DiRamio.
Doors open for the event at 7 p.m. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person; a table for 10 is $300. Buy tickets at Howell Motors Ford or the arena. All proceeds will be donated to the arena.
