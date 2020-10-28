A coalition of Niagara County social services agencies has received more than $1 million in federal funding to help homeless teens and young adults in the county.
The $1.22 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had been long sought by advocates with the Homeless Alliance of Western New York (HAWNY).
"This was a three-year process," said HAWNY Executive Director Dale Zuchlewski. "The first two years (we applied), we were denied. Then, this year, it's like winning the lottery. All the hard work paid off."
Zuchlewski said the grant will fund a program created jointly by Niagara County Community Missions and Pinnacle Community Services that could be used in other parts of the country.
"HUD is looking for best practices that can be done nationwide," Zuchlewski said.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, and Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced the grant award during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
"This is a highly competitive grant program," Higgins said. "The collaboration exemplified here represents an impressive and inspiring community alliance to help children and young adults in need."
Restaino said 25% of all homelessness in Niagara County involved teens and young adults between the ages of 12 and 24.
"These young people have often been abandoned or abused by a parent or caretaker. This funding will provide necessary assistance, guidance and services to help curb this desperate situation," Restaino said.
The mayor said he "appreciates the efforts of Congressman Higgins to secure this funding."
"It's always good to have Congressman Higgins in town," the mayor said. "He usually brings funds with him to help our city."
While both Niagara County Community Missions and Pinnacle Community Services are based in the Falls, the homelessness program will support teens and young adults countywide.
“Through Congressman Higgins' advocacy and this funding opportunity, our partners from Community Mission and Pinnacle community services will be able to expand their reach and help us have a positive impact on the teens and young adults struggling in our community,” Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said.
Erie and Niagara counties received a total of more than $3.59 million from HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. The award winning proposal was developed by a coalition of local social service providers, including the youth action board, which is made up of young people with firsthand experiences with homelessness.
Together, they crafted a "Coordinated Community Plan for Ending Youth Homelessness." The plan noted that about 750 unaccompanied and parenting youth in the region experience homelessness annually and another 1,600 are at risk of becoming homeless.
“These federal resources will help build a stronger support system toward the goal of making sure Niagara County’s young people have a safe place to call home,” Higgins said.
Community Missions will receive $850,468 to administer joint transitional-rapid rehousing services to youth ages 18 to 24 in Niagara County. The project will provide housing support through a transitional housing site in the Falls, then proceed to a rapid rehousing program to help youth obtain their own apartment in the community.
Support will include intensive case management, life skills development and linkages to counseling, education, workforce training and employment.
"Young adults in this age bracket are generally too old for children’s services and often skeptical about entering full adult services once away from home," Robyn Krueger, president and CEO of Community Missions, said. "This demonstration project offers the opportunity to have grounded support in a safe and dependable environment from caring staff members while making these important life transitions and decisions."
Pinnacle Community Services will support a Family Engagement Team, with the help of $370,182 in federal funding. The team will serve youth between the ages of 12 and 24 in Niagara County, focusing on providing family mediation and wrap-around case management to help youth quickly resolve their homelessness or divert them from experiencing homelessness.
The team's goals include building permanent connections between youth and their chosen family and providing linkages to mental health and substance abuse treatment.
"For youth to have success in not only getting secure housing but maintaining a home, it is imperative to have opportunities to learn the skills they need," Laura Pennington Gawel, president and CEO of Pinnacle Community Services, said. "When appropriate, the program will provide employment support, budgeting tools, and assistance in obtaining benefits to provide stability and connections that support each youth."
Pinnacle will also collaborate with local schools districts, county social services and the justice system to identify youth at risk of experiencing homelessness.
