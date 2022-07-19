Hydraulic Race Co., Inc, commonly known as the Lockport Cave, has been awarded a $50,000 Covid relief grant by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
Lockport Cave is home to the Underground Boat Ride and Niagara Zipper zip line attractions. The NCIDA board of directors approved the reimbursement-grant request during its monthly business meeting last week, determining that the company is eligible as a small business that experienced reduced operations and a significant decline in ticket sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business reported losing 75% of its expected revenue during the initial Covid lockdowns in 2020, though it managed to get back to positive cash flow in 2021, according to Sue Barone, NCIDA project manager.
According to its application, Hydraulic Race Co. is aiming to use the granted amount as working capital and on new signage to increase its visibility. It is also looking to create one full-time job for a zip line operator.
To be reimbursed for spending on these things, Hydraulic Race Co. must submit receipts to the state Office of Community Renewal, Barone said.
