Russell Farms, Inc., is one of eight recipients of a ReCharge NY energy allocation approved last week by the New York Power Authority's board of trustees.
The company, based in Appleton and Burt, was granted 200 kilowatts of low-cost power in exchange for a $50,000 capital investment. No new jobs will be created, according to a fact sheet provided by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office, but two jobs will be retained.
ReCharge NY offers power contracts up to seven years. Half of the power, 455 megawatts, is from the Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The other half is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.
The NYPA board also approved three awards tied to development initiatives in Western New York.
Akron-based Niagara Specialty Metals will receive a 10-year, 700 kilowatt hydropower allocation in support of a $13 million, multi-year expansion project. The company manufactures steel and metal products and plans to acquire a new rolling mill to produce alloys, according to Cuomo's office. Five new jobs were pledged.
MonoSystems will receive a 10-year, 180 kilowatt hydropower allocation in support of expansion of its Buffalo facility to produce extruded polyvinyl chloride, which it currently purchases from China. The company, which manufactures wire and cable solutions used primarily by electrical engineers and contractors, pledged to invest $420,000 in expansion and hire 15 new employees. For its job creation commitment it also will receive up to $240,000 in Excelsior Jobs tax credits through Empire State Development, Cuomo's office said.
Buffalo-based River Road Research received a $220,000 award toward establishment of an operation to transform food waste into an insect protein that can be used in aquaculture and poultry feeds. NYPA's award will leverage more than $1 million in capital investments in the processing center, according to Cuomo's office. NYPA granted the award from the Western New York Power Proceeds fund, which is fed from the sale of unused hydropower generated at the Niagara power plant.
