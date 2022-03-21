NIAGARA FALLS — The Niagara River can be a fickle mistress, one day calm, flowing with her persistent rage but predictable, the next choked with ice the size of garbage can lids barreling downstream at 30 mph.
So it was on a calm, sunny Monday morning that State Parks called together members of the media to report ice in the river had forced the postponement of a plan to extract a 3,500-pound, 30-foot long, 30-inch in diameter steel pontoon from above Bridal Veil Falls. The boom section has been lodged in the river since 2019.
“There was no ice here two days ago,” Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said, shaking his head.
It was to be a two-day process, with members of the State Parks Police Swift Water Rescue team entering the river on Day 1 to attach lift points and inspect the boom’s structural integrity and an Army Chinook helicopter coming on Day 2 to lift the pontoon out. Rescue crews will be in the water on Day 2 as well to hook the pontoon to the hoist.
A similar steel log is on display in the State Park near Old Falls Street and Rainbow Boulevard.
Rola said the boom is currently tethered to a tree with a tow rope rated at 40,000 pounds.
“There is a small chance it could end up at the Cave of the Winds if a shackle broke,” Rola said of the reason for the removal.
Sgt. Jeffrey Eckert was present representing the rescue team. He said the intent was to establish a line from Luna Island to the pontoon.
“You can’t pull a line on top of garbage-can lid sized pieces of ice,” Eckert said. “Imagine one of those hitting you in the leg.”
A challenge on the day of the lift will be the helicopter’s propeller wash, which Rola likened to an 80 mph wind.
On the day of the extraction, there will be three rescue crew members on Luna Island, including two in the water and one on shore. Staff from the Cave of the Winds will be nearby as well with throwbags and other safety gear, Eckert said.
The Chinook has a payload of up to 26,000 pounds, according to an Army website. Rola said it should make easy work of raising the pontoon.
“That’s what it is designed to do,” Rola said, “lift heavy stuff.”
Rola said while crews do everything they can to mitigate cost, “it’s a great training day.”
Eckert said in addition to training in the river, swiftwater rescue teams also drill in Oriskany at the Departmenht of Homeland Security Swift Water Flood Training Center.
“It’s nice to learn in a safe environment because they can shut that down in a matter of seconds,” Eckert said. “Here it just keeps coming.”
Another attempt at removing the pontoon may happen in April, Rola said but details have not been finalized.
