Cold weather has caused ice formation to start at critical areas on the St. Lawrence River, requiring Lake Ontario outflows to be temporarily reduced in order to reduce the risk of ice jams.
Cold temperatures Thursday and overnight Friday caused water temperatures to plunge along the St. Lawrence River. With milder temperatures forecast later this weekend, high outflows from Lake Ontario were maintained and slightly increased yesterday, in an attempt to break up and discharge any ice expected to form at the Beauharnois Canal overnight. However, despite this, the first ice boom at Beauharnois had filled with ice by this morning.
Outflow reductions from Moses-Saunders Dam will be made today to reduce stress on the ice cover downstream at Beauharnois. Hydro-Quebec is already passing higher flows through the north channel that runs parallel to the Beauharnois Canal in order to the limit the reductions required and ensure outflows can remain as high as possible.
While Lake Ontario remains above its long-term average, regulated outflows will remain as high as feasible based on river conditions, and will be increased again as soon and as rapidly as possible. Once a solid ice formation is established, higher outflows will be passed under the solid ice cover.
As water supplies to Lake Ontario remain very high, Lake Ontario levels are also expected to begin slowly rising. The Board will be monitoring conditions closely and adjusting flows with the intention of passing the highest possible outflows, while ensuring ice conditions are maintained and do not result in safety concerns.
