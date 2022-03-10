The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency voted in favor of a six-month moratorium on tax incentives for solar developments at its meeting Wednesday.
While tax incentives will not be offered by the county for six months, NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said New York state already offers several tax incentives to solar developers. He also stated that decisions like this are better off left in the hands of municipal governments.
“We believe it’s best left to the local communities to develop and determine what kind of projects go into their own communities,” he said.
Gabriele said he also feels that the six-month moratorium can offer time for the county board to better evaluate information involving solar developments.
“We may come back, and keep our solar policy the way it is in a few months,” he said. “But there’s always new guidelines coming down from the state, and we just want to be in a better position to have a policy that’s best for the NCIDA.”
In February, NCIDA provided tax breaks to a solar project in Wheatfield but it left a decision on tax breaks for a Lewiston solar project to its town board.
The vote to institute the moratorium had only one dissenting vote from board member Jason Krempa who couldn’t be reached by the time of publication.
The next NCIDA board meeting will be on April 13.
