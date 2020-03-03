The International Joint Commission has initiated an "expedited review" of Plan 2014, the organization announced on Tuesday.
After receiving $1.5 million apiece from the United States and Canada, the IJC decided to investigate possible improvements that could be made to Lake Ontario outflow regulation activities. Lake Ontario has recorded record-high water levels, with many property owners and municipalities experiencing costly property damage as a result.
The 18- to 24-month investigation will focus on gathering information to determine how to best manage Lake Ontario.
The review effort will be managed by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee, a sub-committee of the IJC’s International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the International Niagara Board of Control, and the International Lake Superior Board of Control.
The GLAM Committee provides all of the Great Lakes control boards, including the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, with scientific data and analysis to review the performance of regulation plans so that the boards can evaluate potential changes to those plans. The GLAM Committee has already started executing tasks in support of an expedited Plan 2014 review to help the board make key decisions this spring.
“The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process,” Jane Corwin, the IJC's U.S. co-chair, said.
The advisory group will be made up of people representing a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system, the commission said.
“The advisory group will create an invaluable, direct connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system,” said Canadian co-chair Pierre Béland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.