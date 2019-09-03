The International Joint Commission announced Tuesday it has appointed Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, an IJC subsidiary that controls the lake's outflows through a dam near Massena, NY.
Reilich has frequently criticized the IJC's handling of lake outflows in recent years, arguing the bi-national treaty organization is partly responsible for the record high lake levels of 2017 and this year. He has urged the IJC to drop the water regulation plan it adopted in December 2016, saying the old plan gave regulators more freedom to respond to high water.
“In the old plan, they had more flexibility, more human intervention, more human decisions they could say, ‘hey we know the Great Lakes are high, we better get as much water out every day that we can because we know what’s coming,'” Reilich told WROC, a Rochester TV news station, last June,
The IJC announced July 17 it would expand the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board by adding two members from municipalities along the lakeshore — one from the U.S. and the other from Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.