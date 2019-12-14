State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York have stepped up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the busy holiday travel season.
The enforcement campaign is currently underway and run through Jan. 1. Part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative, this crackdown is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated, with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.
"We want New Yorkers to travel safely so they can celebrate the holidays with their friends and families," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving, and state and local law enforcement will be highly visible to ensure that every impaired driver is caught and held accountable."
During the 2018 enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 4,142 people for impaired driving and issued 144,197 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.
New York DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "Responsible driving must be the number one priority as motorists travel this holiday season to visit family and friends. Impaired driving is inexcusable and needlessly puts you and others sharing the road in danger. I applaud both our law enforcement agencies across the state and STOP-DWI coordinators for their efforts in getting impaired drivers off our roadways."
A major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated. The state's STOP-DWI program is the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program is funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers. Program coordinators are comprised of diverse professional backgrounds, including law enforcement and non-law enforcement.
The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. To learn more, visit http://www.stopdwi.org/.
In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts. DREs are specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. For more information about GTSC, visit safeny.ny.gov.
