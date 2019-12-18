Impeachment draws mixed reviews locally

Greg Martin does not consider himself what some might call a staunch Donald Trump supporter, but he does believe the president deserves better than what he got from members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Martin, a 38-year-old machinist from the Town of Wilson, said he does not believe Trump’s actions rose to the level of impeachment, contrary to the more than 200 members of the House who cast votes in favor of moving forward with it.
Martin considers the impeachment process to be a “complete charade” and a “complete waste of time” and said he does not believe Trump attempted to withhold funds for the Ukraine to pressure officials in that country to investigate his political opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.
“Overall, I do believe they are 100 percent wrong,” Martin said, referring to members of the House who voted in support of impeachment.
Tony Sammarco, an 81-year-old retiree from Lockport who formerly worked for a health care trade association, took the opposing view.
Sammarco, a registered Democrat who said he puts country first and does not always vote down party lines, believes Trump “obviously” broke the law. In his view, the president, unfortunately, has on several occasions now acted as though the law does not apply to him.
He said Trump’s questionable conduct sets a distressing precedent for the office and the country as a whole and he fears failure to press ahead with Trump’s impeachment would promote more questionable behavior in the White House and at other levels of government in the future.
“I can picture people in the not too distant future saying, ‘no I didn’t do it. It’s strictly a political vendetta.’ Pandora’s Box has been opened and it’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand voted in favor of both articles of impeachment, as did fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins.
“There is no joy in impeachment, but the president’s actions demand it,” Higgins said. “Inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections is a threat to our security and democracy. Congress has an obligation to serve as the people’s check and balance to the abuse of power. Through the Constitution, the framers sought a nation committed to uphold the promise of justice, integrity and independence. Today, the House of Representatives delivered a vote keeping that promise.”
Area Republicans were, not surprisingly, critical of the move, with state Sen. Rob Ortt, a potential candidate for the 27th Congressional District office vacated earlier this year by the departure of Republican Chris Collins, described the vote by House Democrats to impeach Trump as the “sad completion” of a process three years in the making.
“Since election night in 2016, Democrats have set out to overturn the will of the American people and remove our democratically elected president,” Ortt said. “The use of impeachment as a partisan campaign tool by Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, Congressman (Jerry) Nadler, and Congressman (Adam) Schiff is an embarrassment and should sit uneasily with any American. I fear for the precedent that this sham impeachment will have on American democracy going forward.”
As has been the case in communities across the country as the impeachment debate continued to rage, residents in Niagara County had mixed opinions as to whether the process was necessary and whether the president was guilty of obstruction of Congress and abusing the power of the presidency.
The Niagara Gazette surveyed its Facebook followers to get an idea of how readers at large were approaching the issue. In just over 100 comments, at least 40 respondents said that were firmly against impeachment, while about 20 said they were in favor by Wednesday evening.
Many respondents who expressed opposition to the impeachment efforts decried the process as a waste of taxpayer dollars, while others said they don’t feel there’s sufficient evidence to justify it. Some commenters said they felt that the impeachment efforts were a “witch hunt” and that the Democrats leading the charge were upset because they lost the 2016 election.
“I disagree (with the impeachment) because no facts have been identified to support it,” wrote Teresa Bialaszewski. “The Dems lost an election and have been promoting impeachment ever since.”
Other critics of the impeachment proceedings took aim at Democrats for spending so much time investigating Trump instead of focusing on finding solutions to the issues most important to the American people.
“Take care of our vets and people first,” wrote commenter Dave O’Brien.
Those who are in favor of moving the impeachment process forward took aim at the President for his efforts to pressure Ukranian authorities to launch investigations into his political opponents. Others questioned his fitness for office and criticized him as untrustworthy and intolerant, using works like “crook,” “con man” and “racist” to describe him.
Commenter Jim Perez said he 100 percent agrees with impeachment efforts, calling Trump a “proven liar, a proven cheat and a proven swindler.” He said the Republicans have failed to offer a defense to the accusations and criticized them for resorting to “character assassination” to discredit witnesses that speak against the President.
“He would have us believe that public servants who have dedicated their lives to serving their country are lying and he, who has decades of documented lying, avoiding taxes and defrauding students, investors and donors, is innocent,” Perez wrote.
At least one commenter, Maria Zwiefka, said the issue goes beyond Trump and is really a matter of partisanship. She said Americans should stop worrying about labels and instead focus on the policies which elected officials choose to stand behind.
“The longer people keep seeing this as a problem that can be blamed on Republicans or Democrats or any other label, the longer it’s going to take to see the problems on a human level,” she said. “Stop looking at politics and start looking at policy.”
