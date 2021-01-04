Recommendations on how new city police recruits can be better trained for their jobs will be put to Common Council vote within weeks, it was announced at Monday's monthly virtual meeting of the Lockport Police Board.
A virtual public hearing to discuss the city's newly-released, state-mandated Police Policy Review is slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott and Mayor Michelle Roman told Police Board members that after public input is obtained in two weeks, the council will move forward with a vote on the hiring and training recommendations. However, officials stressed that the vote isn't likely to come up at the same meeting nor would any of the suggestions ultimately approved likely impact the 139 candidates who recently passed a city police Civil Service Exam.
“The resolution is recommendations our committee came up with to improve training and how they can better do their jobs,” Roman said.
A comprehensive 86-page police policy review report was released a week before Christmas by Roman following months of meetings and discussions with Chief Abbott and others on ways to improve policing. Last June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which serves as a guide for police departments statewide to develop local plans for reform. The reform plans must adopted by April 1 to be eligible for future state funding.
Meanwhile, Abbott announced that there are currently three LPD officers, including a new recruit, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are sidelined.
Next up for the latest recruits is an agility test requiring masks and other COVID-related precautionary measures that could come around March. Job interviews will then follow.
Abbott also reported that LPD officers will have to wait a little longer before receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, due to a shortage of supplies, adding, “We're talking February — but it could be sooner, it could be later.”
Abbott also reported a slight increase (11%) in reported crimes in the city last year from the year before, mostly involving a spike in burglaries of automobiles and garages.
