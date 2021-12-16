Lockport Police Officer Julie Snyder started working with the “Shop with a Cop” program in 2017 under LPD Captain Doug Haak, and immediately enjoyed it.
“The first year I did it, I had an absolute blast and asked, ‘How can I get more involved?’” Snyder said.
A lot of fun activities that LPD normally would undertake have been quashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, live, in-person actual shopping with a police officer was out, but Snyder, along with Community Police Liaison Mark Sanders and other officers, continued to keep the season bright.
“What we did last year was a different thought process. We handed out gift bags to area residents,” Snyder said. “If you were working, or if we just came across you in some respect … we gave away gift bags. (Each bag) had masks, it had hand sanitizer and it had a lot of home activities like card games. We had one specifically for kids, too. ...
“We’ve had to roll with the punches, but we’re back this year.”
Snyder said there about 20 youths enrolled in the program this year who will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday to shop for gifts at Walmart.
The goal of “Shop with a Cop” is to build positive relationships between police and youths. In some cases, it's about "wiping the slate clean" and the youths seeing police in a positive light, Snyder said.
The manner in which the youths are chosen for the shopping experience is multi-level, but first comes through recommendations from police officers.
“If they’ve encountered kids throughout the year that they feel could really use an emotional boost, a financial boost ... .” Snyder said. “We take recommendations through the school; we send it out to the school district. We’ve spoken to CPS, Child Protection Services. We talk to the YWCA, the domestic violence program. So we get a lot of sources of recommendations.”
Walmart has been a great partner in the experience, according to Snyder.
“We get paired up with the kids, each officer, then we shop for a period of time and Walmart is great to us,” she said. “They provide a lot of snacks, pizza and activities right on site. They deck out the entire Lawn & Garden section for us. They have a special cashing system for us to allow us to just make it a little more stress-free.”
And what do the youths buy?
“Kids have surprised us,” Snyder said. “They do typically like to buy for family members, but in years past they’ve wanted to shop for teachers, which is incredible. It tells us these are some really special kids.”
