FILE - Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, joins New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he speaks to reporters during a news conference on Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. In a phone interview, Monday, April 17, 2023, DeRosa described her upcoming memoir, "What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis," as a chance for her to reflect, set the record straight and give an insider's account of tumultuous events. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)