In-school substitute teachers among district options

LOCKPORT — Students attending school on separate days in groups called “blue and gold,” substitute teachers on staff at schools who can fill in at a moment's notice and a major expansion of viral teaching techniques with all eyes on the COVID-19 pandemic's progress.
These are just some of the things you may see daily in the upcoming 2020-21 school calendar year.
Lockport Schools Supt. Michelle Bradley and board members spoke extensively at Wednesday's Board of Education Meeting — the board's next-to-last official meeting before school begins in the second week of September — on what the district plans to do and how it will follow the comprehensive state guidelines issued this month by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state departments of Education and Health.
No action was taken by the board on any of the matters Wednesday, but details did emerge on several suggestions that the board hopes will help district schools and staff deal with cases of students who develop symptoms of the coronavirus. The board will meet one more time, Sept. 2, prior to the start of the coming school year.
One of the ideas the Lockport City School District may implement is having substitute teachers physically at some or all the schools each day
“We want to make sure we have adequate staff in the buildings to handle any situation with possible symptoms arising during the day. We think it's a good idea to have additional bodies in the buildings, especially during the day,” said board president Karen Young.
The number of substitute teachers that will be assigned to Lockport schools will depend on the size of the building, she added.
Lockport Schools Supt, Michelle Bradley said the in-house substitution move will begin as a temporary plan. The district is could implement the plan for the first two weeks of the school year, then would re-evaluate its progress to see whether any changes are needed, she said.
Also discussed was the percentage of students that would need to be reported absent that would trigger possible district action.
Young said it's basically a “five percent variance,” meaning if attendance drops significantly from one day to the next, the district would consider action. Drastic action might include going to remote learning exclusively, she said, adding that school attendance will be looked at diligently from day-to-day to make sure any trends or major attendance changes are discovered right away.
In other matters discussed by the Board of Education on Wednesday:
• District director of facilities Timothy W. Parker talked about remote Wednesdays and the district's plan to use this weekday, when most students will be taught virally at home, to extensively clean and sanitize all schools from top to bottom. Higher risk areas, including gyms and lunch rooms, were identified. Board member Ed Sandell asked what types of cleaning materials will be used. Parker replied that all cleaners and hand wipes are CDC approved.
• Board members reviewed the wording of letters that will issued to parents this year regarding a variety of COVID-19-related issues, including what actions will be taken if a student is asymptomatic and what procedures an infected student with COVID must follow before he or she is allowed to return to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.