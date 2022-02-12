The U.S. contingent of the Freedom Convoy gathers at Pat Sole Park off of Busti Avenue in the shadow of the Peace Bridge Saturday afternoon. The peaceful demonstration did not impact traffic at the border.
In the shadow of the Peace Bridge, signs of support for Canadian truckers
Staff reports
The U.S. contingent of the Freedom Convoy gathers at Pat Sole Park off of Busti Avenue near the Peace Bridge Saturday afternoon where demonstrators held a rally in support of ending COVID-19 restrictions.
Vehicles that had formed a convoy from Tonawanda lined Busti Avenue and other streets in the area as about 100 demonstrators positioned themselves in the park and along a stretch of road that ran underneath the unimpeded Peace Bridge.
Rally shot 8.jpg
Rally shot 1.jpg
The U.S. contingent of the Freedom Convoy gathers at Pat Sole Park off of Busti Avenue in the shadow of the Peace Bridge Saturday afternoon. The peaceful demonstration did not impact traffic at the border.
Rally shot 7.jpg
Rally shot 9.jpg
Rally shot 2.jpg
A member of Saturday's rally.
Rally shot 3.jpg
A rally supporter talks to a passing motorist during Saturday's event.
Rally shot 5.jpg
Vehicles invloved in Saturday's convoy from Tonawanda line Busti Avenue as Saturday's rally takes place.
Rally shot 6.jpg
Rally shot 10.jpg
Demonstrators at Pat Sole Park off of Busti Avenue near the Peace Bridge received plenty of encouraging beeps from passing motorists.
Rally shot 11.jpg
Demonstrators at Pat Sole Park off of Busti Avenue near the Peace Bridge received plenty of encouraging beeps from passing motorists.
The rally was held in support of Canadian truckers who have successfully stalled traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., as well as in Ottawa, Ont.
While there was concern Saturday’s event could disrupt traffic at the international bridge, that was not the case.
Still, state officials were keeping tabs on the situation. About 2 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on the protest.
"Today I visited the interagency command center in Buffalo to ensure we're prepared for any impacts from protests near the Canadian border. We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone's right to peaceful protest."
