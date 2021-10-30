WILSON — The message from Janet Hoffman, write-in candidate for town supervisor, is simple: “You need a choice in the voting booth.”
Hoffman, who has run unsuccessfully for the supervisor's post and other local offices in the past, determined she wasn't going to do it again in 2021. But then, after the primary election, there was nobody taking on current supervisor Doyle Phillips, who's going for his fourth two-year term of office.
“I’ve run before, 15, 17, 19 times. And I’ve lost to him,” Hoffman noted. Yet she's doing it again because, she said, she simply hates to see an uncontested election.
For Phillips, being the town supervisor is a matter of how much you want to see accomplished.
“(Technically) it’s part-time, but if you want to accomplish anything … Basically it’s what you want to put into it and that’s what you’re going to achieve coming out of it,” he said.
The candidates agree that grants are critical for addressing needs of and within the town of Wilson.
Phillips points to his work with other local, state and federal officials to obtain grants for addressing town infrastructure needs. A more recent example is the $1.7 million funding the town received through the state's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to improve Wilson Townline Pier.
Hoffman, who oversees the Wilson Community Food Pantry and the local community farmers market, said she went after a grant from the Ralph Wilson Foundation to aid the food pantry, but then the pandemic began. While she didn't get $50,000, she was able to secure a no-strings-attached grant of $10,000 to underwrite self-defense, karate and yoga classes for the community.
“The money is out there, you just have to be ready to look for it,” she said.
The candidates also agree that it would be nice to get natural gas service in their town. That's something Phillips said he has been working on, but it's "complicated" in that National Fuel has concerns about the cost about running gas lines along farm land to connect with potential customers.
“We talked to them and slowly but surely they’re doing stuff,” Doyle said. “But they can’t give you a barrage coming into Wilson.”
Beyond giving voters a choice in the election, Hoffman said her write-in candidacy is propelled by the need for change. The state of the relationship between the town and the village is a significant issue, she said.
“The town seems to think it's the village's responsibility to attract businesses. It’s not!," Hoffman said. "It’s a joint effort, and what’s happened in this town is that politics have gotten in the way of productivity in our community, and I think we need to get beyond politics and work diligently for a change to the community.”
Although she's a competitor and he'd like to keep being the town supervisor for another two years, Doyle said Hoffman would make a great supervisor. While people in the town have differences, the town is like a family, he added.
“Everyone is friendly. We have our falling out, but it’s a family atmosphere," he said. "Today you’re upset with this one, but tomorrow you’re best friends with that one.”
