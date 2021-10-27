Inaugural Lockport Benefit Ball supports new hospital

The first-ever Lockport Benefit Ball was held Oct. 23 at Lockport Town & Country Club. Proceeds of the ball will be donated to the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Specifically, the $10,000 raised from the inaugural event will support the efforts of the new hospital’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) service.
The ball will be held annually to support a not-for-profit organization in the Lockport community. Committee members leading this year’s event included Joanne Bull, Amy and Briana Hansen, Krista and Lauren Isherwood, Anne and Gretchen McCaffrey and Carolyn Moore.
“This year’s Benefit Ball was a great opportunity for people across the Lockport community to support an excellent cause and celebrate the coming addition of a new state-of-the-art health care facility for our region,” Krista Isherwood said.
Amy Hansen added, “The concept of hosting an annual benefit ball came from our group of friends earlier this year. One of our goals was to instill the enthusiasm of benevolence and community support with our adult children. We appreciated their support with this endeavor and it was wonderful to see a mix of generations attending the event.”
In addition to money raised for the new hospital, Judy Collins, wife of the late John Collins, who served as chairman of the Lockport Highway Association and leader of the "Four Lanes To Lockport" campaign that led to establishment of the southwest Lockport bypass, announced that The Collins Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to the new Lockport Memorial project. Mrs. Collins said she hopes the contribution will be utilized to memorialize her husband’s memory on one of the access roads to the new hospital campus.
Approximately 150 people from across the community attended the ball.
