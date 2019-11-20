Incumbent Virtuoso retains legislature seat

LOCKPORT – Incumbent Democratic Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso has retained his Sixth District Niagara County Legislature seat for a 15th consecutive term.
Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, received 69 of the 122 total absentee, affidavit and un-scannable ballots left to count from the Nov. 5 election, according to a tally completed Wednesday by the Niagara County Board of Elections. His opponent, David Zajac, received 53 of the votes.
The additional ballots bring the district total to 2,457. Virtuoso's margin of victory was 45 votes.
"It feels good to have the people of the Sixth District return me to office," Virtuoso said. "I’ll do the best I can to represent them."
Zajac has challenged Virtuoso twice, in 2013 and 2015, but this year's race marked the closest contest Virtuoso has been involved in. He believes people in the Cataract City remain eager for change and did not rule out another run in 2021.
"This is not a mandate by any means for a 28-year incumbent," Zajac said.
Jennifer Sandonato, Republican Board of Elections commissioner, said 10 votes were objected to by the candidates attorneys for various reasons.
"I would expect that those won’t make a difference in this race," she said Wednesday.
Lora Allen, Sandonato's Democratic counterpart, said a final tally for the Niagara Falls City Council is likely to conclude Thursday evening.
Republican John Spanbauer and Democrat Alicia Kenyon were separated by a narrow 29 vote margin on election night.
Sandonato indicated that after counts in the Sixth District and approximately half of the third district - just under half the ballots left to tally in the City of Niagara Falls - Spanbauer remained ahead.
The count did not take place until after Nov. 18 due to updates in elections law regulations.
Registered voters can now move to another county and maintain their eligibility for the next election to vote in their new county. To ensure individuals do not vote twice under the new system, the database procedure was adopted, Allen has said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.