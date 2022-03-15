SANBORN — Women United of Greater Niagara on Tuesday launched a goods drive to support local women and their babies. The beneficiaries will be Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center and the P3 Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Desired goods include baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and gently used baby clothes.
Through April 15, donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Greater Niagara office, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2.
