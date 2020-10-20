ALBANY — An abrupt increase in coronavirus infections inside state prisons has corrections officials scrambling to deal with staff illnesses and has prompted several lawmakers to urge the Cuomo administration to restrict visits to inmates and limit prisoner transfers.
In recent days, COVID-19 testing has detected outbreaks of the contagion at Clinton, Greene, Elmira and Cayuga state prisons, lawmakers and leaders of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association told CNHI.
Clinton, a maximum security prison just outside Plattsburgh, ended last week with just one inmate who had tested positive but officials confirmed Tuesday the number of inmates who tested positive for the virus has jumped to 11.
Greene, just south of Albany, had 86 inmates who have tested positive over the past two weeks. Testing has been stepped up there, and the head of the Greene County Department of Public Health, Kimberly Kaplan, said county staffers went there Monday to test employees of the Department of Correctional Services and Community Services, the agency that runs the prisons.
Assemblymen Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, Gary Finch, R-Springport, and Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, on Tuesday called for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to expand testing so that prison staffers can get checked for COVID-19 infections at state expense and curb visits to inmates.
Current policies allow visitors to enter prisons without having to show proof they have tested negative for COVID-19, even when they travel to upstate facilities by bus from downstate communities that have become known hot spots for the contagion, the lawmakers said in a letter to Cuomo.
The Legislature's only former corrections officer, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said state policies at two types of congregant living facilities — nursing homes and prisons — are highly inconsistent and make it easier for visitors see inmates than for the frail residents of adult care and nursing homes to see their loved ones with visits to those facilities severely restricted.
"If we are going to be serious about stopping the spread in the correctional facilities, then you have to have some guidance and regulations," Jones said. He also called for scaling back on inmate visits and the transfer of prisoners between the state facilities.
Updated infection numbers at the Elmira and Cayuga prisons were acquired Tuesday night by Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats.
O'Mara said Elmira, a maximum security prison, has at least 100 inmates who have tested positive, along with 24 staffers who have the virus, in addition to 68 staff members who have been quarantined after possible exposure to the virus. More than 20 infections have been recorded at Cayuga, he said, and there are so many staff members who are out sick or under quarantine at Cayuga that Elmira has had to provide security team reinforcements.
Meanwhile, O'Mara said, the prison agency "has been chastising corrections officers for having family gatherings and going to outside events where they might get exposed, yet they are allowing groups of visitors who take chartered buses from New York City and other areas to visit these prisons."
Some corrections officers have been instructed to return to duty after being quarantined for three days after getting a negative test result, while the quarantine standard for members of the public is 14 days, O'Mara said. He noted he state's policies could be injecting more risks into the close-quarter environments in the prisons.
"Neither DOCCs nor the governor have done anything to change the visitation policies or the transfer of inmates from facility to facility" despite the latest increase in infections, O'Mara said.
In response to questions from CNHI, prison officials said their agency is complying with all Centers for Disease Control Guidance and has expanded the pool of inmates being tested, including those who display symptoms of COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to contact tracing, among other factors.
In addition, all inmates facing transfer from county jails to the state prisons must test negative for coronavirus before they can be moved to a DOCCS facility, they said.
The state's policy also allows corrections officers and other "essential" corrections staffers to request to be tested by their personal physician or at a state testing site.
The prison data posted online by the agency Tuesday was current for Monday, though it did not appear to have the updates O'Mara said he acquired later Tuesday.
The earlier data shows that 977 inmates have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, 780 of whom have since recovered. A total of 18 inmates have died from the infection, the prison agency reported.
O'Mara said the latest testing results in the system indicate that dozens of new positives will be added to the official tally when it is updated again by DOCCS.
John Roberts, the NYSCOPBA vice president for Northern New York, who deals with union matters at Clinton and several other North Country facilities, said the current screening of visitors includes questioning them as to whether they have symptom and taking their body temperatures.
"Just taking the temperature doesn't cut it" as a strategy to prevent visitors from introducing the virus to the facilities, Roberts said.
DOCCS has made some adjustments to its policies since the infection initially threatened the health of officers and inmates. For instance, officers were instructed not to wear masks on duty. But after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, Jones and the union insisted that prohibition be rescinded, state officials allowed officers to wear masks.
Michael Powers, president of NYSCOPBA, said the latest infections of both officers and inmates, along with the threat they pose to the communities where officers reside, should prompt the state to review the visitation and inmate transfer policies.
"We're seeing these super clusters just pop up," Powers said. "When transportation and visits were shut down, the infections were not nearly what they are now."
Cuomo, meanwhile, has made numerous adjustments to quarantine orders placed on travelers from other states, based on positive testing rate.
On Tuesday, he signaled he would not impose the quarantine order on visitors from New Jersey and Connecticut, despite increases in positive test results from those neighboring states that would have subjected them to the edict.
"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut,” Cuomo said.
Later, Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a joint statement saying residents of the three states should refrain from "unnecessary or non-essential travel but will not face quarantine if the do enter from a neighboring state.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
