The Transit Drive-In was set up Monday by the Niagara County Emergency Management team to become the County’s mass vaccination site for Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Niagara County Department of Health Director Dan Stapleton, there will be 4,000 doses of vaccine available with 2,000 doses of Moderna, mostly pre-reserved as second doses of the medicine given out on Wednesday, and 2,000 doses on Thursday of first doses for Moderna, as well as, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of those testing positive for COVID-19 continued its high in Niagara County with 345 cases being confirmed on Monday for the four-day weekend beginning April 1.
“The numbers have been going up, the daily new cases," Stapleton said. "The infection rate numbers have been going up, but that’s a function of the number of tests that are done, as well. People aren’t getting tested at the rate they were months ago and so then each new case you get increases your infection rate percentage much quicker.”
Stapleton said that the spread of COVID-19 has remained steady in all age groups and there is no break-out increase in any of them.
“I meet with the superintendents every week and we go over a number of question every week and they’re taking this very seriously. Their job of education people is secondary to making sure it’s safe for their staff and students,” he said.
Stapleton said that while his office can only offer guidance, he does believe, along with Chair of the Legislature Becky Wydysh that the three feet distancing guidance the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised for U.S. schools can be implemented for Niagara County students.
“It’s up to the superintendent if they can meet the guidelines and the rules. We offer the guidance, but we don’t do the rules. The rules are New York State,” Stapleton said. “We’re just waiting for the New York State Department of Health to move there (to the CDC guidance). Until they do, there’s not very much the school’s can do. They can try to make it work with the six foot, but we feel if the state allows three foot distance, that most of the school districts could do this.”
In other news – individuals 16 years-old and up were encouraged by Governor Andrew Cuomo to get vaccinated after announcing their eligibility taking effect on Tuesday, April 6.
Stapleton also noted that people are getting tired of the pandemic altogether. His message to them is to get back to basics even though the weather is nice.
“They don’t feel that they have to restrict where they go and how they do it,” he said. “None of the guidance that’s been given out for a year now has changed. It’s still avoiding mass gatherings, wearing a masks, washing your hands often, and its getting vaccinated.”
Stapleton noted that outside activities are more advisable than indoor ones, even saying that a gathering inside would be considered mass gathering at 20 people, whereas, outside 100 people could be gathered.
Also – beginning April 5, the curfew of 11 p.m. has been lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers was lifted by Cuomo. The curfew for food and beverage establishments of 11 p.m. remains in effect, as well as, the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events.
Stapleton said that anyone who has finished their quarantine or isolation, is eligible and advised to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Future predictions on what is to happen in the coming months are at a low, Stapleton said, and didn’t want to give any false hope. He did say that almost a third of the residents of Niagara County have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, and that’s a step in the right direction. However, until that number rises to give a vaccine to everyone who wants one, people have to follow the rules they’ve been hearing about for this entire year.
Based on the numbers, there’s a large indication not everyone is, he said.
“Will we see an increase because of people going away for spring break? Easter break? I think there’s a high probability that could happen, to what level I’m not sure, but that’s a concern as well,” Stapleton said.
Availability of vaccine appointments can be found at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccination.
