Info kiosk planned for Newfane garden

NEWFANE — A town garden that abuts the the property of the Family Dollar on Main Street of the town will be getting something new. Currently filled with lilac trees and rose bushes, an information kiosk will be installed in late spring.
Sue Neidlinger, a member chair of the Newfane Business Association and a councilwoman in the Town of Newfane, said the project is to be funded by the William G. Mayne Jr. Business/Community Enhancement Grant Program with a 50/50 grant that the association is currently applying for.
The NBA plans to use its own funds, as well as a $750 donation from Jim Bewley, president of the Newfane Lions Club, to match the cost of the kiosk, which is being approximated to cost between $3,000 and $4,000.
“You’re president for a year in this club, and you can choose a project in town and I thought that’d be a good thing to do,” Bewley said. “I think it’ll be great."
Because the garden in front of Family Dollar is town property, Neidlinger said that Niagara County offered to build the kiosk in the same style as the ones at Bond Lake which they had also constructed.
“The county can use some of their resources to help towns,” Neidlinger said. “I did get an OK from Garret Meal, who is head of Parks and Recreation in the county, because it’s on town property and it’s benefiting the town and the county.”
The kiosk will feature two sides, one of which will be a map showing the location of buildings like town hall, the library, the marina, the historical society, the school, the post office, as well as, shopping districts and where to get food and gas. Currently, the business association is working with a company in Medina to make the information map.
The opposite side will be used by the Newfane Historical Society to tell some of the history of the Town of Newfane.
“At some point, next to the kiosk, they’re going to put in one of the old cider presses that used to be used here in Newfane,” Neidlinger said.
