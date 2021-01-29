The state Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public input on a proposal Remedial Investigation Work Plan for Harrison Place Building 3.
Kearney Realty & Development Group, which has a tentative deal with Greater Lockport Development Corporation to purchase Building 3 and transform it for residential-retail occupation, submitted the draft plan under the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The plan proposes to define the nature and extent of contamination in soil, groundwater, soil vapor and any other parts of the local environment, through sampling soil borings, collecting vapors and indoor air samples, and installing and sampling groundwater wells.
Written comments on the investigation work plan are being accepted by the DEC until Feb. 19. Comments should be addressed to project manager Joshua Vaccaro at Joshua.vaccaro@dec.ny.gov or NYSDEC, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203.
The investigation work plan and other project documents are available at Lockport Public Library and online at https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C932177/ .
Results of the remedial investigation of Building 3, at South and Washburn streets, will form the basis of a cleanup plan. Previous investigations detected contaminants in the soil and soil vapor, according to DEC. From the time of Building 3's construction, in 1922, through the 1980s, the building hosted Harrison Radiator production.
After remediation, Kearney Group's plan is to gut the three-story, 64,700 square foot concrete building, restore the overhead peaked skylight in its atrium and create 78 one- or two-bedroom apartments throughout, along with first-floor commercial spaces for tenants including hospitality, medical-dental and other office/retail users. It's a $25 million proposition, a Kearney representative has said.
