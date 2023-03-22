Two Integrity Party candidates for Wilson village board seats won by a landslide in Tuesday's village elections.
Among four residents vying for one of two open seats on the board, retired village clerk-treasurer Ellen Hibbard got the most votes, 251. Incumbent Gary Darnell came in just behind with 249 votes. As the No. 2 vote getter, Darnell will take the one-year board seat; Hibbard gets to fill the three-year post.
Board candidate Steve Smith received 52 votes on two lines, Republican and Democratic. Candidate Mike Moyer pulled 39 votes on the Republican line.
Darnell said on Wednesday that he believes his and Hibbard's candidacies were "a breath of fresh air" for voters in Wilson because they were outside the two-party system.
The Integrity Party candidates campaigned for a reordering of priorities in village public works projects, as in, giving less priority to a proposed service sharing agreement in which the Town of Newfane treats Wilson's wastewater, and giving more priority to repairing the village's wastewater infrastructure.
While the village got a grant from the state to cover design and construction of a pipeline to carry wastewater to Newfane, the funding is not 100% — the project cost has increased by more than $2 million since the grant was awarded in 2019 — and that means the village would have to land additional grants and/or borrow money to complete the work.
Darnell, who has voted against continuing the pipeline work, said his votes were "about prioritizing projects in importance and getting funding without large costs to taxpayers.”
Hibbard agrees with Darnell. The pipeline project isn't a bad thing, she said; the debate is about "doing it right."
Hibbard, who worked in the village clerk's office for more than 30 years, believes she was elected to the board because of her fellow residents' familiarity with her.
“They knew my face and they knew what I do in the office and trusted me,” she said.
Steve Smith, who had obtained ballot lines from the two major parties, pledged to run again next year, when the one-year term going to Darnell ends.
He believes the Integrity Party candidates' pursuit of a single issue, stopping the wastewater pipeline project, will end up costing the village dearly. Preliminary work on the project was already done, and if the village doesn't see it through to completion then it will owe the state about $800,000, plus interest.
“They’re digging themselves a terrible hole,” Smith said.
Mayor Art Lawson, who has been trying to persuade residents that the pipeline project is financially viable, could not be reached to comment on the election results Wednesday.
