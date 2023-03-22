Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.