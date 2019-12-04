Interim bishop looking to rebuild trust among WNY Catholics

As Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger works to rebuild trust between the Western New York community and the embattled Diocese of Buffalo, he said his first priority is to listen.
Scharfenberger was appointed on Wednesday by Pope Francis to serve as the Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo diocese following the resignation of former diocese leader Bishop Richard Malone. He said he aims to create a welcoming and transparent environment as the diocese moves forward after a series of allegations of sexual abuse involving members of the clergy.
He said he considers members of the local Catholic Church to be new members of his family, and that he wants to help that family heal from the allegations of abuse that have left many feeling distrustful of the church.
"I realize that this family has been suffering quite a bit in recent months and years," he said during a press conference on Wednesday in Buffalo. "My heart just goes out to you, and what I see is the need for a tremendous amount of healing, for honest conversation, openness."
In his nearly three-page resignation later, dated Dec. 4, Malone said he submitted a request to Pope Francis that he be permitted to enter into an early retirement, which was ultimately accepted. He said that "much prayer and discernment" led him to the conclusion that new leadership in the diocese would better serve the members of its community.
Malone acknowledged the "tremendous turmoil" the diocese has faced over the last year and a half. He denounced the "unconscionable offenses toward the most vulnerable" that the diocese has been accused of attempting to cover up.
"Some have attributed this to my own shortcomings," he wrote. "But the turmoil also reflects the culmination of systemic failings over many years in the worldwide handling of sexual abuse of minors by members of the clergy."
Scharfenberger said that he has not come to his new position with a "hidden agenda," but said he wants to maintain a policy of openness and encourages victims of abuse to share their stories and not to feel afraid to come forward.
When asked how he might go about addressing the "systemic failings" mentioned by Malone in his resignation letter, Scharfenberger said "communication is key." He emphasized the importance of letting survivors of sexual abuse know that they will be heard and to let parishioners know that survivors are to be treated with "great respect."
"My primary focus is on concern about individual persons, their well-being, their security, their peace of mind, their happiness," he said. "And anybody that is suffering from anything they've experienced institutionally...do not be afraid. Please come forward. I'll make whatever changes are necessary, if they're necessary, to make those processes clear."
He also noted that while the processes for dealing with these issues may be in place, they may not always be known. Scharfenberger said he will work to make sure all those involved with the diocese know how to approach these issues properly.
Scharfenberger does have some experience handling instances of sexual abuse by members of the clergy. He has served as a member of the Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors and helped to establish a task force to make recommendation regarding the diocese's response to survivors of sexual abuse and how to improve internal policies.
He also said that he has no immediate plans to remove any other members of the clergy within the diocese, including auxiliary bishops, though he noted that he does have the authority to do so if needed.
Since he also serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Albany, Scharfenberger will be splitting his time between the two regions. He said he will aim to be in Buffalo at least one day each week and for longer stretches of time when his schedule allows for it.
Scharfenberger said he will lead the Diocese of Buffalo until a new permanent bishop is appointed, but that he has no idea how long that process will take. He added that he has no intention of becoming the permanent bishop for the Diocese of Buffalo.
When asked what message he had for the members of the church who have been struggling to reconcile with the diocese's actions in light of the abuse scandal, Scharfenberger said he's wants to show them that they are not alone.
"I am here for you. I am here to listen to you. I am here to walk with you," he said. "I would like to say do not be afraid. That is the message of our faith."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.