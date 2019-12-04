Interim Buffalo bishop says he's focused on 'healing'

The new temporary leader of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese said Wednesday that he wants to help advance the healing process for Western New York Catholics and the diocese itself.
During a press conference in Buffalo following his appointment as the new interim administrator for the diocese, Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said he intends to open the lines of communication with Western New York Catholics as the diocese continues to address challenges related to allegations of sexual abuse involving members of the clergy.
Scharfenberger emphasized the need to make sure the diocese and diocesan officials follow procedures that are now in place for dealing with allegations of misconduct or abuse moving forward. He said it is important for members of the clergy and all diocesan employees and representatives to know what's expected of them and how to follow established guidelines.
He described communication as key in the process, saying victims don't have to be afraid to come forward under his watch. He promised to meet with "any and all survivors" during his tenure.
"The church is here to listen," he said.
Early Wednesday morning, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Malone who had been facing intense criticism from local Catholics and several prominent Western New York officials over his handling of the clergy abuse scandal. For months, Malone was steadfast in his position that he would remain in office until he reached mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2021. Malone's departure, which was described by the diocese as an early retirement, followed an inquiry into the handling of sexual abuse cases by the diocese that was conducted by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn. A report by DiMarzio was submitted to the Vatican. The findings have not been made public.
The diocese has paid over $18 million to more than 100 abuse victims under a compensation program established last year. Since August, it has been named in a wave of additional lawsuits filed under a new state law that suspended the usual statute of limitations and opened a one-year window for victims to pursue claims regardless of when the abuse happened.
Many of the claims date back way before Malone’s appointment as bishop of the Buffalo Diocese in 2012. But his critics said he mishandled the church’s response, including his decision to return to ministry a priest who had been suspended by a previous bishop.
Over the past year, two key members of his staff have gone public with concerns about his leadership, including his former secretary, the Rev. Ryszard Biernat, who secretly recorded Malone calling a then-active priest “a sick puppy,” but taking no immediate action to remove him.
Earlier, his executive assistant, Siobhan O’Connor, leaked internal church documents after becoming concerned Malone had intentionally omitted dozens of names from a publicly released list of priests with credible allegations of abuse.
In September, a group of lay Catholics working with Malone to restore trust in the church instead joined in calls for his resignation. There were also petitions of “no confidence” in Malone circulating in some parishes of the eight-county western New York diocese.
“The Catholic Bishop plays a significant role in the community, overseeing local parishes, schools, hospitals and charities. While Catholics know it is the people that make the church, faith and trust in the church leadership is necessary. The people of the Buffalo Diocese have endured the protection of predators, coverups and deception. Bishop Malone’s departure offers a new beginning and opportunity to heal.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, welcomed Malone's decision to resign, saying the people of Western New York deserved "transparency and honesty" from their church.
“While this Bishop was lacking in the ability to provide that leadership, the Western New York community is grateful to the incredibly brave survivors, principled whistleblowers, and persistent journalists who were willing to bring truth to light," Higgins said.
During his press conference on Wednesday, Scharfenberger said he was only recently made aware of Malone's decision to step down. He said he did speak with Malone when the two of them traveled to the Vatican in Rome earlier this year, but he said he was not aware of his intentions to take early retirement at that time.
Scharfenberger said he expects to hold his new position, officially described by the Vatican as Apostolic Administrator for the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, until a new permanent bishop can be selected.
